Puerto Rico singer Don Omar faces abuse charges

By DANICA COTO
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico reggaeton star Don Omar has been charged with four counts of domestic violence following his arrest in the U.S. territory, police said Thursday.

Police spokesman Angel Mariani said by telephone that 36-year-old William Omar Landron Rivera faces two counts of abuse and two counts of threatening a person. He also faces two counts of weapons violation including possessing a weapon and pointing it at someone.

Don Omar was released late Wednesday night on $600,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.

Publicist Sujeylee Sola did not return messages for comment.

Lt. Aimee Alvarado said Don Omar’s 26-year-old partner told police that in August, he used his hands to hit her in the face and also threatened her with a gun. She also told police that Don Omar sent her text messages this month saying he was going to make sure that things would go badly for her and that he would end up killing her.

Police detained Don Omar Wednesday at a house in the northern coastal town of Vega Alta.

One of the singer’s attorneys, Edwin Prado, told reporters Wednesday that Don Omar was surprised by the arrest.

The singer posted a brief Facebook status on Thursday that read: “And in bigger news ... THE CIRCUS IS OVER! Back to work!”

Hundreds of fans responded, some supporting him and others criticizing him for seeming to equate domestic violence allegations with a circus.

Don Omar also posted a brief tweet in Spanish that read, “An excess of clowns at the circus serves to make us laugh.” He added the hashtag, “Laugh.”

Don Omar won 10 awards last year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. He also has appeared in several movies, including “Fast & Furious” in 2009.