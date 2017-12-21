FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Owners of Chicago’s Billy Goat Tavern suing chip company

 
CHICAGO (AP) — The owners of Chicago’s iconic Billy Goat Tavern are suing a Missouri potato chip company, alleging infringement of its trademarks.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday says St. Louis-based Billy Goat Chip Company started selling their chips in 2009, and has since expanded to more than 100 retail locations, including three in the Chicago area, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. The suit argues that the name and symbol of a goat on the Billy Goat Chip Company’s packaging has led to confusion by the tavern’s customers.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the chip company from using the phrase “Billy Goat” or trademark connection with food or beverage sales.

A message from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit was left Thursday for Billy Goat Chip Company President Brian Roth.

The Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago was established by William “Billy Goat” Sianis in 1934. It was made famous on “Saturday Night Live” by the late comedian John Belushi.

There are several Billy Goat Tavern locations throughout Chicago. It began selling frozen hamburger patties at Jewel Osco grocery stores in April. Canned six-packs of Billy Goat I.P.A beer also launched in October. A line of Billy Goat Tavern and Grill-branded potato chips could also be in development, according to the lawsuit.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/