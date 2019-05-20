FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Georgia man’s sexual extortion case to go before grand jury

 
Share

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A grand jury is set to hear the case of a Georgia man accused of threatening to share explicit photos of several Alabama women if the women didn’t meet him for sex.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 22-year-old Micheal Antonio Downing waived his preliminary hearing Friday, sending the case to the jury. He was arrested last month and charged with attempted sexual extortion, sexual extortion and second-degree human trafficking. University of Alabama police say Downing contacted the women over Instagram and paid them to video chat.

Police say Downing then offered the women more money to expose themselves. Authorities say he took screenshots and tried to extort the women. Two alerted police. Police say one woman met up with him and notified police when he attempted to extort her again.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com