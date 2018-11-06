The Latest: Suspect in deadly rehab shooting in custody

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a California rehab center (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Northern California authorities say a 37-year-old transient who opened fire inside a rehab center, killing one and wounding two others, is in custody.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says Davance Lamar Reed is being held in Sonoma County Jail after a pursuit unrelated to the shooting.

They say Reed made admissions that tied him to the crime scene at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael.

One of the wounded is Anthony Dominguez Mansapit, a 32-year-old employee. The other is Brittney Kehaulani McCann, 30, who authorities say has a relationship with the suspect.

They did not name the man who died.

___

12:30 p.m.

Authorities say they have identified a shooter who remains at large after opening fire inside a California rehab center, killing a man and wounding two other people.

However, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office declined to release the name of the suspect or identify the victims.

Authorities say they want to protect the investigation into the attack Monday at Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael. A possible motive has not been disclosed.

The office says a man and a woman remained hospitalized. Their conditions were not disclosed.

___

8:45 a.m.

Authorities say a shooter opened fire inside a California rehab center, killing a man and wounding two other people.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Monday to calls that employees at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael had been shot.

Deputies found three shooting victims — a man who died at the scene, and a man and woman who were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known and they have not been identified.

The office says the shooter fled and deputies are searching the area with assistance from four other law enforcement agencies.

The detox center says on its website it treats people with alcohol and drug addiction and “co-occurring psychiatric problems.”