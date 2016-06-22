Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Riding Segway’s hoverboard is like skiing on LA’s streets

By RYAN NAKASHIMA
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new self-balancing electric scooter from Segway grows on you. Like a comfortable pair of shoes, it takes you places, but on wheels.

Unlike a skateboard that can shoot out from under you, Segway’s MiniPro — and all hoverboards for that matter — try to stay under your center of gravity. That makes them easier to ride than a skateboard, and because of its electric motor, a lot less work.

In the couple weeks I had to play with it, I came to view the MiniPro less as a dangerous new toy and more like a bicycle. It’s a way to make public transit more accessible if you aren’t near a subway station or bus stop.

The catch is you need to navigate a maze of regulations . New York City, for instance, won’t let you carry them on subways and buses at all, let alone ride them on the platform, because of their risk of fires.

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

Over the past year, hoverboards have become synonymous with danger. They’ve been blamed for embarrassing falls by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Mike Tyson and for at least 62 electrical fires in the U.S., as tallied by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers dumped the products after videos of burning hoverboards went viral. Only recently have they reopened sales in light of new fire-safety tests.

Segway, maker of the eponymous upright scooter beloved by mall cops and airport security, is one of those brands that passed. That means it survived a battery of punishment including being submerged partially in water and dropped three feet onto concrete without bursting into flames. Orders for the $1,000 MiniPro are already being taken, with shipments expected to begin next Wednesday.

What wasn’t tested, though, was how safe they are to balance on. On that front, you’re on your own.

For people who have skateboarded, skied or gone snowboarding, the MiniPro is a piece of cake. At first it can make your feet sore as you find your balance, but for me it took only about a half hour to relax. Friends who tried it wobbled, and some reached for my hand. One took a minor spill, but got right back on and was quickly cruising — albeit slowly — through our office parking lot.

This two-wheeled electric vehicle zooms forward when you lean forward and slows down or rolls backward when you lean back. To turn, you push a steering stick between your legs left or right. You can spin in circles if you want.

It does take some practice, but not a lot. At first, I couldn’t imagine hitting the top speed of 10 miles per hour. Sidewalk cracks were terrifying.

But before long, moving became as easy as thinking about it. You keep your feet and knees together and swerve side to side. Just like carving around moguls on the ski slope, you can turn the corner on sidewalks. You even put pressure on the outside foot in a turn, just like putting your weight on your outside ski.

Sidewalk cracks and even tree roots quickly become minor obstacles. A little bending of the knees and a mental hop is all it takes to get over them smoothly. Going uphill and downhill is a breeze. Even on crowded sidewalks, I found I was able to get by without rolling over anyone’s toes. You can stay on while waiting for traffic lights to turn, without contorting to find your balance like cyclists.

MiniPro’s range of about 14 miles on a single charge was more than enough for a couple afternoons of roaming around.

The biggest hurdle is figuring out where you can ride . In Los Angeles, for example, state law requires you to be at least 16 years old, and you aren’t allowed to ride inside buildings on the University of Southern California campus. Outdoors, though, no one seemed to mind. One campus security guard smiled and said “hi.” I had no trouble elsewhere in downtown Los Angeles, as long as I was outdoors. Regulations aside, I found that security guards treat them much like skateboards.

But there’s still uncertainty, and it’s a $1,000 gamble on whether you can use it for your commute.

There is one thing you can bank on. These things are head-turners. Riding one is like you’ve beamed to Earth from the future. People will smile at you and stare. That’s half the fun.

___

Online:

AP video on how far you can ride without getting busted:

https://youtu.be/h3GOa5KdQI0

___

Follow AP Business Writer Ryan Nakashima at https://twitter.com/rnakashi . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/ryan-nakashima