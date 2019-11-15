U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Radio host says he won’t run to unseat Mitch McConnell

 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky radio host returned to the airwaves after a hiatus to announce he won’t enter the race to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020.

Matt Jones left his popular sports talk show last week when the Kentucky Republican Party complained he was using it to promote his potential candidacy.

On Friday he was back to say he is “not going to be a candidate for office.” Jones says he has spent two years contemplating a foray into politics. He has been a critic of McConnell and is writing a book about the powerful six-term senator.

Jones went off the air after the GOP filed an election complaint that said his radio syndication company was contributing to his campaign by letting him promote himself on the air.