NBC taps Seth Meyers as next Emmys host

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seth Meyers will take his late-night act to prime time as the next host of the Emmy Awards.

NBC, home to Meyers in his long stint on “Saturday Night Live” and his new late-night talk show, announced late Thursday that he’ll host the 66th edition of the Emmys set to air on the network Aug. 25.

Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2013.

It will be telecast live from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Meyers, himself an Emmy winner, debuted as host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in February, taking over the slot of Jimmy Fallon, who moved on to “The Tonight Show.”

Before that he had been on “SNL” since 2001 and served as the show’s head writer since 2006.