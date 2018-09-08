FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Disney star jailed in Vegas domestic battery case

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say former Disney star Orlando Brown has pleaded no contest in Las Vegas to reduced charges in two criminal cases and remains jailed pending trial in a misdemeanor domestic battery case.

Defense Attorney Yi Lin Zheng said Friday the 30-year-old Brown, who portrayed Eddie Thomas in “That’s So Raven,” plans to plead not guilty and fight charges of battery that were filed against him in March.

Zheng declined to comment about the case, which also lists Brown’s name as Orlando Washington.

A court official says Brown was sentenced Wednesday to 37 more days in jail after pleading no contest to misdemeanor trespassing following his arrest last weekend in a break-in at a downtown restaurant and to misdemeanor drug possession stemming from a vehicle stop in June.