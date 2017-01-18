Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Actor dishing up laughs, not roast beef, on new NBC show

 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nick D’Agosto was truly working for the man before he found success on the small screen.

The 36-year-old actor spent seven years toiling at Arby’s in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, where his father Alan D’Agosto is the fast-food chain’s major franchisee. Starting at 15, D’Agosto worked in his dad’s restaurants and returned during summers when he was attending Marquette University.

“I had a ponytail, and I used to tuck it in my cap,” said D’Agosto, whose close-cropped hair and fresh-faced appearance belies his age. “He put us to work on some greasy dishes. I’ve still got burns on my hands from some fryers, and it was a good lesson.”

Now, D’Agosto is dishing up laughs in the upcoming NBC series “Trial & Error,” starring John Lithgow and Sherri Shepherd.

Shepherd kidded D’Agosto about not providing any free roast beef to the cast and crew.

“I can get you free Arby’s,” he said at a TV critics gathering on Wednesday. “My dad still sends me gift cards.”

D’Agosto’s TV credits include “Masters of Sex,” ’'Gotham” and “Heroes.”