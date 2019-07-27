FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mary J. Blige to star in first of several “Power” spinoffs

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The end of the hit Starz series “Power” is the beginning of several planned spinoffs, the first featuring Mary J. Blige.

The Grammy-winning singer and actress said the announcement was probably the most exciting thing that would happen to her this year.

Blige’s casting in the new show, titled “Power Book II: Ghost,” was announced Friday at a TV critics’ meeting.

“I have been a fan of ‘Power’ forever,” said the singer, who was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress and original song for her work on the Netflix film “Mudbound.”

“It’s so relative to how I grew up,” she added. “I’m so grateful to be a part of this.”

“Power” executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp said the spinoff is intended to be part of a collection of new shows inspired by the world of “Power.”

Naturi Naughton, who stars in the series as Tasha St. Patrick, said Blige will be a great element to the spinoff.

“Musically, you know she’s going to keep it real,” she said. “In the acting space, I saw her in ‘Mudbound’ and her getting the opportunity to get nominated in so many different areas. I have no doubt in my mind that whatever they have her do in this spinoff that she is going to murder it. She’s a professional.”

The original series will air its sixth and final season in two parts, Starz said.

The first half, with 10 episodes, will begin as previously announced on Aug. 25. The concluding five episodes will start airing in January.

___

AP Television Writer Lynn Elber contributed to this report.