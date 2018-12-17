FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
UK police evacuate city street after hotel ‘threat’

 
LONDON (AP) — Police in Britain say they have evacuated part of a main street in the Welsh capital, Cardiff, after a hotel received threats.

The South Wales Police force says it was informed at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday (1515GMT) that “threats had been made to people in a hotel” in St. Mary St., one of Cardiff’s main shopping streets.

The force says “a number of people” have left the premises and there are no reports of injuries.

Police say nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.