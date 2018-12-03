FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

San Francisco Marriott hotel workers vote on new contract

 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco voted Monday on a new contract, bringing a possible end to a coast-to-coast effort by workers for better wages and job security from the world’s largest hotel operator.

San Francisco is the last holdout of eight U.S. cities where nearly 8,000 Marriott hotel workers went on strike in October.

Last week, workers from hotels in Maui and Waikiki agreed to a new labor agreement and they are back at work at hotels such as the noticeably pink-hued The Royal Hawaiian in Honolulu. Earlier in November, Boston hotel workers ended a 45-day strike after ratifying a new contract.

In San Francisco, nearly 2,500 union members UNITE HERE Local 2 have were deciding whether to ratify the agreement and end a two-month strike that disrupted guests’ conferences and vacations. The vote came after union leadership and management reached a tentative contract agreement early Monday.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

No details of the tentative agreement were immediately disclosed.

During the strike, groups of union members picketed and chanted outside hotels in the city’s heavily visited downtown. If the workers vote to ratify the agreement, they will go back to their jobs Wednesday at hotels such as the Marriott Union Square, the Palace Hotel and the Westin St. Francis.

Marriott International spokesperson Hunter Hardinge said the hotels “look forward to welcoming our associates back to work.”

Union leaders said the agreement could end the “longest large-scale work stoppage” that San Francisco’s hotel industry has had in decades.

Marriott has 5,000 hotels in the U.S. and Canada. About 40 of them were impacted by the labor union negotiations.

The workers in general better compensation and increased job security in an era of growing automation and eco-friendly customers who don’t want towels replaced every day.