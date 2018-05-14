FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Searchers recover body of missing Montana backcountry skier

 
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the body of a northwestern Montana physician who went missing while backcountry skiing in February.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says the body of 62-year-old Jonathan Torgerson of Columbia Falls was recovered Saturday in an avalanche runout zone on the north side of Whitefish Mountain.

Curry says it appears Torgerson was caught in a small avalanche on Feb. 17.

Torgerson was reported missing that night after skiing alone outside the boundary of Whitefish Mountain Resort just before a storm moved in, bringing strong winds and a foot (30 centimeters) of snow to the area.

The sheriff says search dogs and the recent warmer weather aided in the recovery of Torgerson’s body.