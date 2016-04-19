FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Native corporation agrees to buy Katmai fishing lodges

 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska Native regional corporation says it’s buying a company that owns fishing lodges within Katmai (KAT-meye) National Park.

Bristol Bay Native Corp. on Tuesday announced its intention to buy Katmailand (KAT-meye-land), Inc., which operates Kulik Lodge, Brooks Lodge and Grosvenor Lodge.

The company is a National Park Service concessionaire and offers services such as bear-viewing.

Brooks Lodge was established by Ray Petersen in 1950. Management of Katmailand under the new owners will continue under Petersen’s son, Sonny Petersen.

Bristol Bay Native Corp. chief executive officer Jason Metrokin says in a release the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to invest in the region.

He says the purchase adds significantly to the corporation’s tourism business line.

The company in 2012 acquired Mission Lodge at the outlet of the Wood River.