FAA: American flight aborts takeoff from Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say two tires on an American Airlines jet flattened as the 737 braked while aborting its takeoff from Phoenix due to what the airline called a “mechanical issue.”

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Flight 711 to Las Vegas aborted its takeoff Thursday “due to an indicator light,” exited the runway and taxied to a ramp area where passengers disembarked and were bused back to the terminal.

American spokesperson Kelsey Gion also said the tires flattened as a result of the aborted takeoff, and she said the plane stopped safely and that there were no injuries.

American said earlier in a statement that maintenance personnel were inspecting the aircraft and that American was working to get the 161 passengers to Las Vegas as soon as possible.