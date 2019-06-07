FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Albuquerque Pride rainbow crosswalk on Route 66 vandalized

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police are investigating damage to a rainbow-colored crosswalk created in honor of Albuquerque Pride after videos emerged of several motorcyclists trying to deface it.

One video posted online shows dozens of bikers riding along Route 66 before a couple of them take turns burning rubber over the crosswalk, the Albuquerque Journal report ed. Another biker appears to suffer a blowout from the effort and duckwalks his bike to the curb, its back tire flopping around on the rim.

“The facts will determine the appropriate charges, including whether damages amount to misdemeanor or felony charges,” Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Thursday. “City crews attempted to clean the crosswalks today. It is not yet clear whether some portions will need to be re-striped.”

The crosswalk was just days old at the time of the episode.

A contractor installed the crosswalk last Friday in honor of Pride Week and the city’s LGBT community. It cost the city about $30,000 — roughly three times the price of a traditional crosswalk paint job.

No arrests have been made.

City road crews on Thursday power-washed the surface, applied a solvent and used a street-sweeper, said Johnny Chandler, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Municipal Development.

The city considers the project more than a paint job, Chandler said. It was intended as a sign of inclusiveness, he said.