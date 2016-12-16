Eiffel Tower closed for 4th day, ruining honeymoon plans

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower has closed for a fourth day in a strike over working conditions — causing disappointment for scores of tourists and ruining honeymoon plans.

In her bridal dress, Nancy Gonzalez wandered underneath the monument Friday lamenting that the closure had been messed up the honeymoon.

Gonzalez said she and her husband had paid for their photographer to travel from Mexico to immortalize their wedding at the now-desolate 276-meter (906-foot) structure, where they were also meant to have dinner.

Union officials defended the strike, saying that all workers want is to be included in the decision-making process and to direct more funds to the famous site’s maintenance.

The strike comes as Paris is struggling to revive tourism after a string of deadly attacks, floods and polluted air.