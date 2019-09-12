Hawaii owners close rental properties as deadline approaches

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hawaii owners close rental properties as deadline approaches

 
Share

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — As a short-term rental application deadline nears, some owners are shutting down their Hawaii rental properties, a report said.

Some owners have found new regulations too expensive or troublesome to continue their rental businesses, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday.

Hawaii County’s new law that went into effect in April prohibits short-term vacation rentals outside of resort zones after the Sept. 30 deadline.

Short-term vacation rentals are defined as properties with less than five bedrooms where the owner does not live that are rented for less than 30 days.

Other news
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity

The cost of implementing nonconforming-use permit requirements has forced some owners to sell properties or stop operating them as rental units, they said.

Lucretia Worster reduced the number of her rental properties from three to one because of the expense of bringing the properties into compliance.

“One house we had to sell, we had to close another one,” Worster said.

Applicant requirements include approved building, plumbing and electrical permits, building diagrams, property tax proof, and parking certification. Owners must verify business notices were provided to neighbors within 300 feet (91 meters) and must comply with “good neighbor rules” including noise limitations.

Applications also require a nonrefundable $500 application fee that must be renewed for $250 annually.

Ira Ono is exempt from the new law because he lives on his rental property near the Kilauea volcano. But many people decided not to bother with the lengthy application process, he said.

“I know somebody whose application was denied,” Ono said. “And you could reapply, you could try to correct the problems, but you’re still out that $500.”

___

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/