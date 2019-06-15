FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hobby horse fans show off their skills in Finland

By JARI TANNER
 
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — The 400 contestants at a sports arena in Finland show jumped, barrel raced and pranced in a dressage competition. They just didn’t do it with live horses.

What organizers called “the biggest hobby horse event in the world” took place Saturday in Finland’s western town of Seinajoki, which hosted the annual national championships for the sport that simulates the gymnastic elements of real-life horseback riding.

Teens and young girls, mostly 10-to-18-years-old galloped, jumped and pranced with their homemade stuffed horse heads on a wooden stick in the physically demanding competition as over 2,500 spectators watched, Elviira Sarakoski of the Finnish Hobby Horse Association told The Associated Press.

The Western horsemanship section included barrel racing modeled after North American rodeos.

Other news
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 26 dead, official says
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?

Competitor Aquata Kirveskari, 19, said hobby-horsing “is a sport for everybody, but the boys haven’t been participating so much yet. But there are more and more coming every year.”

Sarakoski said Finland has over 10,000 hobby-horse aficionados — by far the largest number in any country — and says the sport is gradually gaining momentum in some other European nations like Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland, all hotbeds for equestrian sports.

There’s a bit of a social media subculture among the hobbyists, who often spend dozens of hours creating their own wooden horses. Sarakoski said most cite the camaraderie, the “do-it-yourself” spirit and the lack of bossing adults, not competition success, as what hooked them on the sport.

“At real horse stables, you always have adults telling you what is right and how things should be done. It’s not that it is bad, particularly concerning safety, but still,” she said, adding that many — but not all — of the competitors have some experience with live horses.

Kirveskari said she didn’t mind journalists flocking to the arena “because they can show this hobby isn’t just childish playing around.”

“This is a serious competition, and they can show it to people all around the world,” she said.

The highlight of Saturday’s event came as Marie Karkkainen of Finland scored the country’s new hobby-horse high jumping record, leaping over a bar set at 1.41 meters (4 feet, 7 inches) high.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like this at all. I was expecting like 1 meter or something,” the elated 16-year-old said, gently patting her hobby horse.