Indiana Dunes seeing more visitors with national park status

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indiana Dunes seeing more visitors with national park status

 
Share

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Dunes National Park saw its highest number of visitors this summer after receiving national park status.

The Indiana Dunes Visitor Center tallied 131,662 visitors in the first eight months of 2019, breaking its all-time annual record, the Chicago Tribune reported. The park drew in over 42,000 visitors in July, more than doubling totals from the same period last year.

In February, the 15,000-acre (6,070-hectare) park along the southern shore of Lake Michigan became Indiana’s first national park . Dunes superintendent Paul Labovitz said visitor numbers have been “over the top” since the new designation.

“Now it’s a national park, and so it must be spectacular, right?” Labovitz said about the giant sand dunes that were formed over 10,000 years ago and reach almost 200 feet (60 meters) tall in some places. “It’s always been spectacular, but the name seems to resonate. And frankly, we’ll take it.”

Other news
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

For those who frequent the Indiana dunes, the national park designation has revealed itself in various ways — through an upsurge in logged visits, busier trails and the need to order extra custodial supplies.

Cathy Martin, program manager of Save the Dunes, said the beaches have always been popular during summer, but there are now more people on the trails. Martin has previously walked at the Miller Woods Trail without seeing anyone else there. On Memorial Day, she saw at least a dozen people.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Martin said. “So, I think that name change has sparked a desire to learn more.”

In March, the month after the name change, the dunes saw some of its best tourist totals across decades, according to National Park Service reports. Over the Labor Day weekend, visits surpassed 5,000, numbers that used to be “record-breaking” but are now normal, Labovitz noted.

“This crush of visitors is clearly an indication that the public responds to that national park name,” he said.