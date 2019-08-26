FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Report: Galveston needs to improve access to public beaches

 
Share

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas city must provide better public beach access, more parking and new dune protection standards, according to a committee appointed by the city council to review management of the popular coastline.

The beach access and dune protection committee presented its suggestions to the Galveston City Council on Thursday after roughly a year of work that included visiting each beach access point, The Galveston County Daily News reported.

“I think the beaches are our greatest asset for Galveston,” said Chula Ross-Sanchez, the committee’s vice chair.

The committee’s report aims to create standards to bring Galveston beaches back into compliance with the city’s own access plan, and to protect beaches from erosion or other destruction.

Other news
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling

Ross-Sanchez added that efficient beach management is crucial for the health of the Gulf Coast and to continue attracting more than 7 million visitors yearly to Galveston.

The report’s primary recommendations included restoring access to 10 noncompliant access points, restoring the dune line and providing more parking and clear signage.

“There’s some areas on the West End that are not really compliant and it’s not their fault,” Jerry Mohn, committee chairman, said. “The last beach access plan was in 2012, but there was nothing really done with it.”

Dustin Henry, Galveston’s Coastal Resource Manager, said now that the committee has completed the assessment, city staff will use the suggestions to present a list of potential actions for the council.

“A short-term goal is to fix nonconforming issues and then, if there are areas that we need to contemplate changes, those will be pursued by a possible plan amendment,” Henry said.

The Texas General Land Office mandates a public beach access point every half-mile to maintain the public’s right to use the beaches.

One of the most vital issues is establishing new beach upkeep standards to guide Galveston in the renewal of permits that expire this year, said District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole, who represents the city’s West End where many of the committee’s recommendations apply.

Residents have complained about unmanageable crowds of tourists at beaches in the West End. As the city makes alterations to how people access the beach, the residents should to be kept in the loop, Cole added.

“We have to balance the need of the visitors who come here with all the residents,” Cole said.

___

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com