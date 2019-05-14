FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Idaho inspectors intercept 14 boats with invasive mussels

 
Share

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho inspectors have already intercepted 14 boats carrying invasive mussels into the state nearly a month into inspection season, officials said.

Officials have checked more than 7,000 watercraft at inspection stations across the state so far this year, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Tuesday.

Nearly 110,500 vessels were checked last year, with inspectors finding 50 boats carrying mussels. Most of the mussel detections occurred at the Interstate 90 inspection station east of Coeur d’Alene.

The state requires boat owners to stop at the stations.

Other news
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup
President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Тouadera, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before an official ceremony to welcome the leaders of delegations to the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
Putin woos African leaders at a summit in Russia with promises of expanding trade and other ties
England's Keira Walsh center sits on the pitch after an injury during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster

“If quagga or zebra mussels were to infest Idaho’s waters, as they have done in other states, it could cost the state nearly $100 million annually in damage and lost revenue,” said Nic Zurfluh, invasive species manager for the state Department of Agriculture.

Invasive mussels can clog pipes in water systems, damage boat motors and affect other aquatic life. They are hard to eradicate and can spread quickly. A lake infested with mussels can also lose recreational value, the department said.

“The spread of aquatic invasive species like mussels would threaten the Idaho we know and love,” Zurfluh said.

The department and its partners monitor more than 80 bodies of water in the state for mussels. No invasive mussels have been found in the state or the Columbia River Basin so far, but the threat remains, Zurfluh said.

“We assume Idaho and the Columbia River Basin are at risk for infestation, and our program is actively working to prevent that from happening,” Zurfluh said.

___

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com