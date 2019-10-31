U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Hotel del Coronado to lay off workers amid major renovations

 
CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California’s historic Hotel del Coronado could temporarily cut up to 160 employees as it prepares to shut down boutiques, a restaurant and its spa amid renovations.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Thursday the beach resort notified the state it may have to lay off 10% of its workforce. But the hotel tells the Employment Development Department it’s possible the cuts could be fewer than anticipated or staggered.

The sprawling property with white shingles and a red roof is in the midst of a $200 million facelift.

The newspaper says once completed by the end of 2021, the revamped resort will have a new conference center, 142 more guestrooms, and a redo of the ocean-view sun deck.

The hotel built in 1888 was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1977.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com