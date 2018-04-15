FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Cape Cod honoring 7 forgotten Revolutionary War veterans

 
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Seven men from Cape Cod who fought in the Revolutionary War are finally getting their due.

Provincetown’s Cemetery Commission and the Daughters of the American Revolution are scheduled to dedicate grave markers honoring the seven veterans on Monday, the Patriots Day holiday.

Officials say six of the men were buried in Provincetown’s historic Winthrop Street Cemetery. The grave for the seventh hasn’t been located, so a marker for him will be placed at his family’s plot.

They say many early records that detailed where Revolutionary War-era veterans were interred were lost in an 1877 town hall fire.

Historians spent nearly two years researching the whereabouts of the seven men’s remains. Organizers identified them as Solomon Cook, Seth Smith, Alexander Gross, Elisha Freeman, Stephen Atwood, Samuel Atwood and Joshua Atkins Mayo.