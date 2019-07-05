US Forest Service approves race in Montana bear country

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has approved a 31-mile (50-kilometer) trail run in Montana despite opposition by a conservation group concerned about grizzly bears.

The Missoulian reported Thursday that the ultramarathon between the town of Whitefish and the Whitefish Mountain Resort will proceed as planned in October.

The Swan View Coalition had sought for the agency to deny a special use permit, saying a race through bear habitat would be dangerous for both bears and runners.

Tally Lake Ranger Bill Mullholland said in the agency’s decision this week that the event met standards in the plan for the Flathead National Forest.

Organizers expect up to 200 competitors in the race that enters mountain trails.

The event permit requires organizers to sweep the course for animal carcasses and repair any trail damage.

