Golden Gate Bridge closing for safety upgrade this weekend

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Golden Gate Bridge closing for safety upgrade this weekend

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden Gate Bridge will shut down to private vehicles for 52 hours starting at midnight Friday so workers can install a moveable median barrier designed to prevent head-on collisions, part of an effort to increase safety along the iconic structure.

Transit buses, emergency vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to cross the bridge while the barrier is being installed, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District said. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to all traffic Monday at 4 a.m.

The weekend closure will be the longest in the bridge’s history and the first since 1987, when the bridge closed for a few hours for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of its construction.

Thomas Sturm, who lives in Sausalito and uses the Golden Gate Bridge to commute to his job as a software engineer in San Francisco, said he changed his plans for the weekend because of the closure.

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

“Instead of going to the city for an event, we’re going to stay in Marin” and maybe go for a hike, he said.

Currently, small plastic tubes are all that separate vehicles traveling in opposite directions on the bridge.

They have done little to prevent crashes. Since 1970, there here have been 128 head-on collisions on the bridge, resulting in 16 deaths, Golden Gate Bridge spokeswoman Priya David Clemens said.

“The board of directors had been looking for a long time to find a way to prevent head-on collisions and enhance safety, but we didn’t have the money, and the technology didn’t exist,” David Clemens said.

To create a moveable barrier, 3,500 steel-clad concrete blocks attached together by steel pins will be installed through the weekend along the 1.7-mile-long bridge and on the approach portion of Highway 101 north of the Golden Gate.

To reconfigure the bridge’s six lanes during rush-hour commutes, the 32-inch-tall and 1-foot-wide barrier will be moved using trucks.

Similar barriers are used along the Coronado Bridge, Interstate 15 in San Diego and highways in several other U.S. cities.

At the Golden Gate Bridge, the speed limit will drop to 45 mph from 55 mph on the descent from Marin County at the bridge’s northern end, officials said.

The two lanes that the barrier will touch will lose 6 inches of width, so officials are advising motorists to drive slowly.

The $30 million barrier is the latest effort by officials trying to make the Golden Gate Bridge safer.

In December, the bridge board of directors approved a design for a long-debated, $76 million suicide barrier to stop dozens of people each year from jumping to their deaths.

The design calls for stainless-steel cable nets reaching out 20 feet from the bridge. The cables will slightly collapse to absorb a person, making it difficult to get out until help arrives. Bids for the work are expected to be issued in March. Construction could take three years.

More than 1,400 people have jumped to their deaths since the bridge opened in 1937.

___

Associated Press writer Terry Chea contributed to this story.