FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

1st racially integrated Las Vegas casino redevelopment eyed

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The site of the first racially integrated casino in Las Vegas is part of a redevelopment plan aimed at revitalizing the city’s west side.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is one of several entities that could buy the former Moulin Rouge hotel for a mixed-use “live-work-play community.”

The redeveloped property would include affordable housing and supportive services for residents, as well as a casino and restaurant that would pay homage to the Moulin Rouge.

Housing Authority Executive Director Chad Williams says revenue generated from the project could support the agency’s efforts to improve existing affordable housing in Clark County.

The Moulin Rouge opened in 1955 and operated in various capacities until 1997. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com