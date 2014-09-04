Norman Foster, Romero to build Mexico airport

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Norman Foster, Romero to build Mexico airport

By E. EDUARDO CASTILLO
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — British architect Norman Foster and Mexico’s Fernando Romero have had their design chosen for Mexico City’s new $9.2-billion airport, which is expected to quadruple the current airport’s capacity to 120 million passengers per year, authorities announced Wednesday.

Communications and Transportation Department Secretary Gerardo Ruiz said both architects were picked by a committee on Tuesday and that contrary to past controversial airport proposals, authorities wouldn’t expropriate any land.

Foster is one of the world’s leading architects and designed the Beijing Terminal 3 airport. Romero is the son-in-law of Mexican telecom magnate Carlos Slim.

The new Mexico City airport will cover nearly 11,400 acres (4,600 hectares) of former lakebed adjacent about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the present, over-crowded facility. It will have six runways and it’s expected to be completed in 50 years. The old airport can handle only 32 million passengers per year. It will eventually be turned over to the city for recreational and educational use.

Other news
FILE - Ju'Riese Colon, the CEO for the U.S. Center for SafeSport, talks about the challenges facing her organization at their headquarters in Denver, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. With just 60 full-time investigators, the Denver-based center has about 1,000 open cases and some 150 new complaints coming in every week. (AP Photo/Eddie Pells, File)
Formed to combat Olympic sex abuse, SafeSport center is struggling 6 years after opening
FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida's governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’

The project will require an investment of $9.16 billion (120 billion pesos), Ruiz said.

He said later Wednesday that construction of the new airport would begin in 2015.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said three runaways are expected to be up and running by 2020 and handle 52 million passengers per year.

“The new airport will be a grand work, a symbol of modern Mexico,” Pena Nieto said.

Critics of the massive project say the land where it would be built is not suitable for a new airport.

Former Environment Secretary Jose Luege told Radio Formula that that part of Mexico City is prone to flooding.

Ruiz denied that and said impact studies have already been conducted and that there are plans to set up areas where rain water can be harvested to avoid floods.

The airy, lightweight, membrane-roofed terminal is designed in the form of a giant “X.”

It will be “a modern, on the vanguard (project) that will have a great dose of Mexican symbolism and that without a doubt will be a reference around the world and a great door” into Mexico, Ruiz said.

Mexican officials said they hope the new airport becomes the main air hub in Latin America.

Foster, who has received some of the world’s top architecture awards, including the Pritzker, said the airport will have spacious halls that can be used for art exhibitions.

Romero, who designed Carlos Slim’s Soumaya museum and is the billionaire’s son-in-law, said the airport will honor the Mexican flag’s coat of arms, which has an eagle on top of a cactus that is devouring a snake and is a reference to Tenochtitlan, the pre-Columbian city where the capital is built on. The entrance to the terminal will have a garden of cacti and other elements to symbolize the snake and the eagle’s wings.

In 2002, the government tried to expropriate the land from a group of farmers on the outskirts of Mexico City to build a new airport. But after violent clashes with the farmers from the town of San Salvador Atenco the government dropped the airport plan.

The airport proposed by Pena Nieto’s administration will be built on federal land.