The Latest: More power outages as eastern storms move north

 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on storms and cold weather (all times local):

12:20 a.m.

Around 420,000 customers were without power up and down the Eastern Seaboard and in Ohio as severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

A survey of outages maps for electric utilities from South Carolina up to Maine indicated that thousands of homes and businesses were without power just before midnight Thursday. The Carolinas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio recorded a particularly high number of outages.

FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Shortly after midnight, a tornado warning was issued for parts of New Jersey, not far from the Pennsylvania border. A National Weather Service statement advising people to take cover immediately said “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado” was located just north of Trenton, moving northeast at 55 mph (90 kph), with radar indicating rotation.

The weather service said storms carrying damaging winds and torrential rainfall would continue to push north overnight, possibly downing trees and causing flooding.

___

11:20 a.m.

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power as storms move across the southeastern United States ahead of a cold front that will send temperatures plummeting.

About 65,000 power customers were in the dark Thursday morning in Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Officials say outages could spread as a line of storms moves eastward with gusty winds and heavy rains. Trees were reported down in the western Carolinas and Tennessee.

___

8:50 a.m.

Storms raked across the central United States from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes ahead of an arctic blast that forecasters say could bring record cold to the South.

Temperatures were predicted to drop as much as 30 degrees in a few hours on Thursday. Forecasters said severe storms were possible from Alabama to New England. Winds were gusting above 30 mph (48 kph) in some areas, but no damage was reported immediately.

A freeze warning reached across more than dozen states, from southwestern Texas into the South and Midwest.

The storms provided another round of drought relief across the Southeast after weeks of dry weather endangered crops and increased fire risks. But a new federal report showed much of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina are still too dry.