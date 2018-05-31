FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man acquitted for destroying 2nd Ten Commandments monument

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man who destroyed a Ten Commandments monument outside of Oklahoma’s state Capitol was acquitted Thursday of destroying another one three years later outside of Arkansas’, with the judge citing evidence that the man suffers from a mental disease or defect.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza ruled that Michael Tate Reed must return to the state hospital in Little Rock for additional evaluations that could lead to his release. Reed has been held in the state hospital since late last year after Piazza ruled he wasn’t fit to proceed to trial.

Reed, 33, didn’t speak during the brief hearing. He wore a multi-colored jacket and a T-shirt that quoted Ephesians 6:11 from the Bible: “Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil.”

A state hospital evaluation presented in court Thursday said that Reed lacked the capacity to follow the law when he knocked over the 6,000-pound (2,700-kilogram) monument in June 2017 with his car. A replacement monument now stands in its place, protected by four concrete posts.

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

Reed destroyed a similar monument in Oklahoma City in 2014, but Oklahoma prosecutors didn’t charge him after concerns were raised about his mental health.

The Arkansas state hospital evaluation said Reed was suffering from schizoaffective disorder at the time he destroyed Arkansas’ display, and that he suffered from delusions and hallucinations. Under Piazza’s order, the hospital must perform another evaluation within 30 days and issue a report on whether his release would create a “substantial risk” of bodily injury to another person or serious property damage. Within 10 days of that report, another hearing must be held to determine whether Reed should remain in the hospital.

“Mr. Reed described being in a manic state and hearing a voice, which he believed was God, tell him to destroy the monument,” the report said. “He describes feeling a weight come over him, explaining ‘I couldn’t think of anything except destroy it now.’”

Reed’s attorneys said he’s substantially improved since receiving treatment in the state hospital.

“He’s night and day from where he was when we started,” Robert Hodge, an attorney for Reed said. “He’s a lot better than he was, for sure.”

A 2015 law required Arkansas to allow the privately funded monument on the state Capitol grounds. Two separate lawsuits were filed in federal court last week seeking the display’s removal by groups who call it an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by the state government.

___

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ademillo