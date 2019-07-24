FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Israel welcomes US vote against boycott movement

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Wednesday welcomed a U.S. congressional resolution opposing the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, while Palestinians said the decision was a blow to human rights and free speech.

The House of Representatives passed the resolution by a 398-17 margin on Tuesday, rejecting the boycott movement and its efforts to target U.S. companies that do business with Israel.

The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians. Israel says the campaign masks a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying the country.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan, who leads Israel’s efforts against BDS, called the resolution an “important achievement” and a powerful show of bipartisan support for Israel.

Other news
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa

“We will work to implement this decision and turn it into practical policy against the efforts of the boycott campaign,” he said.

The BDS movement said the resolution is “based on lies and aims to demonize powerful resistance to Israel’s military occupation and apartheid.”

The boycott movement’s economic impact on Israel has been minimal, but it has enjoyed stronger success in the entertainment and academic worlds, gaining significant support on U.S. college campuses.

Israel and its allies, however, have succeeded in promoting legislation in U.S. states and elsewhere against BDS. In May, for instance, German lawmakers passed a resolution that denounced the boycott movement and described its methods as anti-Semitic — a charge that BDS activists vehemently deny.

Omar Barghouti, a founder of the boycott movement, said it has a “zero-tolerance policy” against all formats of discrimination, including anti-Semitism. He said this week’s House resolution “reinforces other McCarthyite anti-BDS laws, and will have a chilling effect on free speech.”

Critics accuse Israel of making unfair accusations of anti-Semitism to stifle legitimate debate over Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

The Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, a grassroots group in the West Bank that tries to “raise awareness” and mobilize support for the Palestinians on social media, said the U.S. resolution is “the latest attempt to shut down the space for Palestinians to advocate for their freedom and rights.” The group said it is not part of the BDS movement, but defended the right to call for boycotts.

“By restricting the right to boycott as a form of protest, it aims to delegitimize calls for justice and accountability on Israel,” it said.

For over a year, Israel has been working to expel the local director of the international group Human Rights Watch, Omar Shakir, accusing him of promoting boycotts.

The group says that neither it nor Shakir, in his position at Human Rights Watch, has called for a boycott of Israel. It says Shakir, who is a U.S. citizen, is being targeted for the group’s opposition to Israel’s West Bank settlements and its calls for companies to stop working with the settlements.

The deportation issue had been scheduled to go before Israel’s Supreme Court this week, but was postponed on Wednesday until September.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said he hopes Israel will use the delay to “reassess” its position.

“Everybody recognizes that what’s really at stake here is the ability to engage in human rights advocacy,” he said.

He said countries that have tried to bar Human Rights Watch researchers are a “pretty unsavory group” that includes North Korea, Iran, Sudan, Cuba and Venezuela.

“Does Israel really want to join a club like that?” he said. “I don’t think so.”

___

Associated Press writer Nebi Qena contributed to this report.