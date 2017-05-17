Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wisconsin and California lawmakers take aim at ‘stealthing’

By CARA LOMBARDO
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in at least two states want to criminalize “stealthing,” in which someone removes a condom or another contraceptive device without permission during intercourse.

Wisconsin state Rep. Melissa Sargent and California state Rep. Cristina Garcia both say exposing partners to the risk of a sexually transmitted disease or an unwanted pregnancy without their knowledge amounts to sexual assault and should be treated as such under the law.

“This is rape,” Sargent said. “This is nonconsensual sexual assault. We need to call it what it is.”

Sargent, of Madison, believes the proposal she introduced this month is the nation’s first to address stealthing. The bill would require sexual partners to consent to removing condoms or any other physical device intended to prevent pregnancy or sexually transmitted infection.

Other news
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday May 21, 2009, in The Bronx borough of New York. Four men snared in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting were ordered freed from prison Thursday, July 27, 2023, with a judge finding that they had been "hapless, easily manipulated and penurious petty criminals" caught up in a plot driven by an overzealous FBI and a dodgy informant. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison
Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten’s four new coaches took divergent paths to new-look West Division

Sargent said she’d been familiar with the concept of stealthing for years, but didn’t know there was a word for it until reading an April article in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law by then-law student Alexandra Brodsky that described the practice and considered possible legal remedies.

Sargent said that since introducing her bill, she’s heard from several people in Wisconsin who say they were victims of stealthing.

“Everyone has their own story,” she said. “But the common thread is, ‘This happened to me. I knew it wasn’t right, but I didn’t know what to call it.’”

Garcia, of Bell Gardens, introduced a bill Monday that would make intentionally removing or tampering with a condom a form of rape in the nation’s most populous state. It doesn’t apply to other contraceptive devices.

Garcia’s spokeswoman, Teala Schaff, said Garcia herself had been a victim of stealthing years ago. When Garcia saw recent media reports describing the practice, she realized she could take action to prevent it from happening to other people. Garcia announced her bill at a rally with Planned Parenthood, denouncing online forums that have encouraged the practice as a way for a male to assert his right to “spread his seed.”

“I hope all the men out there blogging are paying attention because in California, we’re going to lead the nation in ending the ‘trend’ now,” she said in a news release.

Democrats control the Legislature and governor’s mansion in California. Sargent’s bill would need significant bipartisan support to pass Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

It’s unclear how prevalent stealthing actually is. Sara McGovern, a spokeswoman for the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, which operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline, said they’ve received calls about stealthing but do not track calls by topic and have no data on the frequency or timespan of such calls.

Brodsky’s article drew on interviews with anonymous victims of stealthing and accounts of stealthing posted online.

Google searches for “stealthing” spiked after Brodsky used it in April, but the term was around well before that.

___

Follow Cara Lombardo on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CaraRLombardo