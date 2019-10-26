Scandal brings election risk for rising Democratic star

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Scandal brings election risk for rising Democratic star

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
 
Share

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (AP) — California U.S. Rep. Katie Hill has apologized to friends and supporters for engaging in an affair with a campaign staffer, but Susan Slates still feels let down by the 32-year-old Democrat who arrived in Congress just this year.

Slates is a beauty salon owner in Hill’s hometown of Agua Dulce, a lightly populated expanse of grassy hills and horse ranchettes north of Los Angeles. She tightens her lips when asked about Hill, who in addition to acknowledging the affair with the young female staffer now is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies.

“Disappointed,” Slates, a Democrat, said flatly. But she quickly jumped to Hill’s defense, saying anything she did pales in comparison to what’s she’s witnessed under President Donald Trump. “I still love her,” she added.

Just across the street at the local liquor store, the reaction was far different, highlighting the deep political divide that cuts through California’s 25th Congressional District, a long-standing Republican redoubt that has recently tilted Democratic.

Other news
This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Defense presses case that mental illness spurred Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Sept. 17, 2022. Trump is finally opening his checkbook and reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump’s newly-formed MAGA Inc. Super PAC has so far placed reservations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arizona, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File)
Donald Trump was accused of racism long before his presidency, despite what online posts claim
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Katherine Janness is seen at the entrance to Piedmont Park, Aug. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Atlanta police renewed calls Friday, July 28, 2023, for the public's help to try to solve the gruesome stabbing death of the woman who was walking her dog at a popular park two years earlier, a killing that stoked fear across the city. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
2 years after a woman and her dog were slain in an Atlanta park, police renew calls for public help

“It’s a bad role model for the children,” said owner Danny Hawara, a registered independent who says he’s a strong gun rights supporter who leans right on politics. He has a message for members of Congress who don’t uphold the standards of conduct voters expect: “Leave office,” he said.

Compromising photos of Hill and purported text messages from her to the campaign staffer, a recent college graduate when she joined Hill’s campaign, surfaced online this week in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid. Among the photos, Hill is seen embracing and kissing the woman.

The scandal enveloping Hill comes at a time when there seem to be few hard rules about conduct and consequence for public officials. With the 2020 elections approaching, voters in her district will be asked to wrestle with basic questions about who was wronged, did it matter and whether any punishment is warranted.

Claremont McKenna College political scientist Jack Pitney said it’s “not a good situation for her, to put it mildly.” But added: “Perhaps the public will just shrug.”

The risk for her, he said, is if the ethics panel finds any improper conduct with her legislative director. House rules prohibit members of Congress from engaging in sexual relationships with staff members.

“A story like this, by itself, is not necessarily fatal,” Pitney added. “To anybody who thinks this is an automatic political death sentence, I have three words: President Donald Trump.”

Hill, a first-term House member who identifies as bisexual, has been celebrated as the face of millennial change and is close to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow California Democrat. Hill claims she is the target of a political smear campaign. She’s asked U.S. Capitol Police to investigate potential legal violations for posting and distributing the photos online without her consent.

“This coordinated effort to try to destroy me and the people close to me is despicable,” she said in a statement issued just after the scandal broke.

Hill also is contending with a contentious divorce from a husband she calls abusive and blames for circulating the photographs that appeared online. While not providing any evidence of abuse by Kenneth Heslep, Hill says she turned elsewhere for companionship because of their turbulent relationship and lamented that “the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view.”

In court papers, Heslep sketches a different story, one in which he was rejected by an ambitious wife after agreeing to her request that he play the role of house-husband, while she pursued her career aspirations. He said she left him soon after being elected to Congress.

“Our agreement was that I would stay at home and take care of all the domestic duties and responsibilities while (Hill) worked,” Heslep said in documents filed in July in Los Angeles Superior Court. He did not allege any extramarital affairs by his wife.

In 2018, Hill captured the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County, part of a rout that saw Republicans driven out of a string of U.S. House seats in Southern California. The party has a 46-7 edge over Republicans in U.S. House seats in the state.

In a swing district with a GOP pedigree, she highlighted her centrist beliefs and promised to end politics as usual. She’s a gun owner and her Republican father is a police officer who had never voted for a Democrat before her 2018 primary. Her mother, a Democrat, is a nurse. Her election was followed by a rapid ascent in national Democratic politics — she is vice chair of the powerful Oversight Committee that oversees the executive branch and a freshman liaison to Democratic leaders.

The March primary will test Hill’s strength against several rivals lined up to challenge her. One Republican hopeful, Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, has called the disclosures and allegations about Hill’s personal life disturbing.

In a sign of what’s to come in the campaign, the Republican Party of Los Angeles County headlined a statement Friday, “Katie Hill is an embarrassment!!” The party asked for donations to turn LA County red and “start with Katie Hill.”

Voters, not surprisingly in a country of deep political divisions, appear split.

At the salon in Agua Dulce, retired educator Peg Spry, a Democrat and Hill volunteer in 2018, blamed right-wing political interests for engineering the story.

“We all knew she was bisexual, so what is the difference?” she asked.

But outside a library in nearby Acton, independent Larry Weier, an Agua Dulce retiree, said the scandal has confirmed his judgment on Hill.

“I didn’t think she had any depth,” Weier said. “It’s same old, same old.”