Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

AP Analysis: Nevada’s court-drawn districts may favor Dems

By ALISON NOON
 
Share

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Despite court approval of political district boundaries in Nevada, Democrats may have managed to get a leg up in the politically divided state’s most recent redistricting process, an analysis by The Associated Press found.

Using a statistical method recently cited by a federal appeals court to identify gerrymandering, the AP analysis released Sunday found Republican-skewed districts were far more common than Democratic ones in U.S. House and statehouse districts nationwide in 2016. But it indicates the Nevada Assembly’s 42 districts, overall, gave more favor to Democrats in 2016 than the lower chamber of any other state legislature in the country.

Democrats and redistricting drafters in Nevada reject the notion of a Democratic advantage, pointing out that Republicans won control of the Legislature in one of the three elections since the current district lines were implemented.

“The competitive races we’ve seen in recent election cycles speak for themselves — Nevada is a swing state full of highly contested battleground districts at the state and federal level,” Nevada Democratic Party spokesman Stewart Boss said. “Democratic success at the ballot box in Nevada has always been driven by quality candidates and a strong state party committed to registering voters and building an aggressive ground game.”

Other news
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says

State legislators redraw the boundaries of their own 42 Assembly and 21 Senate districts, as well as Nevada’s four congressional districts, following the release of updated population data from the U.S. Census once every 10 years. Changes require the governor’s approval.

In 2011, Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed two redistricting plans that the Democratic-controlled Legislature sent him.

Facing outdated districts, members of both the Democratic and Republican parties subsequently sued, forcing the judiciary to step in. Judge James Russell tasked three non-partisan special masters with drafting a plan for fair, compact and evenly distributed districts.

“The fact of the matter is we didn’t draw the lines trying to create party preference,” former special master Thomas Sheets said this week. “We did our best and we certainly tried to be fair and we certainly didn’t do anything that was partisan — that we thought.”

Sheets, retired Carson City Clerk/Recorder Alan Glover and retired Legislative Counsel Bureau Research Director Robert Erickson pored over the population data and held two full days of public hearings before submitting a plan that the judge called reasonable and compliant with legal requirements. Russell ratified nearly every component of their plan in October 2011 and applauded their work in his final order. He declined to comment for this story.

No one appealed the court’s district lines. “We got to a result that at the time everybody seemed to be OK with,” Sheets said.

According to the AP analysis, Assembly Democrats enjoyed an outsized number of seats in relation to their share of the vote in 2016, when Republican candidates for the Assembly won about 15 percent more votes than Democratic candidates. Nevada Assembly districts were the nation’s most Democratic-skewed lower chamber.

Nevada’s four U.S. House districts tilted Democratic, too. But political scientists warn against applying the formula to congressional districts in states with fewer than seven seats. Nevada’s relatively few seats in the U.S. House and statehouse mean small changes in membership can have a significant impact on the whole.

The AP analyzed 2016 results using an “efficiency gap” formula comparing the statewide average share of the vote that a party receives in each district with the statewide percentage of seats it wins.

The AP analysis excluded state senates because results would span multiple elections.

Nevada and Colorado were the only two presidential “swing states” among just eight state legislatures determined to favor Democrats in 2016.

Had AP analyzed the Republican-controlled 2015 Nevada Legislature, Sheets said, “my guess is they’d come up with an entirely different answer, and that’s the problem with formulas.”

___

This story was corrected to reflect that the AP analysis was released Sunday, not Saturday.