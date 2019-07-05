FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump pick for Fed says she does not want to harm investors

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Economist Judy Shelton, tapped by President Donald Trump for a seat on the Federal Reserve board, said on Friday she does not favor credit tightening by the Federal Reserve that would harm investors.

In a CNBC interview, Shelton sought to align her past criticism of the Fed’s record low interest rates during the Obama administration with the current attacks by Trump on Fed rate hikes.

“When you consider that over half of American households are invested in mutual funds or pension funds in this market, I don’t want the Fed to pull the rug out from under them by taking a position that is not conducive to further providing liquidity for this growing economy,” Shelton said.

Trump on Tuesday announced on Twitter that he planned to nominate Shelton, currently the U.S. executive director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Christopher Waller, currently the research director at the Fed’s St. Louis regional bank, to two vacant seats on the seven-member Fed board.

Other news
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa

Both picks are being viewed as efforts by Trump to influence Fed policy to lowering rates, which Trump for a year has contended are too high.

Shelton served as an economic adviser to Trump’s transition team and has worked for the Atlas Network, a think tank that has been critical of the Fed’s monetary policy and has advocated a return to the gold standard, which would tie the value of the dollar to the value of gold.

Most economists see such a move as far-fetched in the current global economy, arguing that it would result in more and deeper recessions by limiting the Fed’s flexibility to fight downturns.

Commenting on the Fed’s drive to support the economy after the 2008 financial crisis with low rates and massive bond purchases, Shelton said in a 2016 Wall Street Journal interview that “ultralow interest rates” have “flooded wealthy investors and corporate borrowers with cheap money, while savers with ordinary bank accounts have been obliged to accept next-to-nothing returns.”

Shelton was not asked in the CNBC interview to reconcile her past opposition to low Fed rates with her support of low rates now. But she did say that she felt that Fed tightening at the moment would be punishing the U.S. economy for making successful reforms while Europe, which has indicated it may supply more stimulus, would be rewarded for “not making the hard policy choices that bring about authentic growth.”

Recently, Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central bank, has said he would be prepared to provide more support to bolster a European economy that has been softening.

That comment brought praise from Trump who said he would like to swap Draghi for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who was tapped by Trump to head the central bank but has faced a barrage of criticism from the president for the Fed’s four rate hikes last year.

Investors had placed a near-certainty that the Fed would cut rates at its next meeting July 30-31. The Fed in a new monetary policy report to Congress released Friday repeated a pledge it made at its June meeting that it was prepared to provide extra support to keep the current recovery going if needed to combat a host of uncertainties from weak global growth to Trump’s get-tough trade policies.

But some economists said a rate cut in July may be less of a certainty after Friday’s report that the economy created a sizzling 224,000 jobs in June.

While calling the June job performance “unexpectedly good,” Trump continued to be critical of Fed policies.

“We are paying a lot of interest and it is unnecessary but we don’t have a Fed that knows what they are doing,” Trump told reporters. “If we had a Fed that would lower rates, you would have a rocket ship.”