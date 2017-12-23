FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former US attorneys, GOP officials come to Mueller’s defense

By JILL COLVIN
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 former U.S. attorneys and Republican and conservative officials are pushing back against efforts to discredit the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a pair of letters, the groups say Robert Mueller and his team must be allowed to continue their work, unimpeded.

The 22 former U.S. attorneys, who served under presidents from Richard Nixon through Barack Obama, say it is “critical” to the “interests of justice and public trust to ensure that those charged with conducting complex investigations are allowed to do their jobs free from interference or fear of reprisal.”

Seeking Mueller’s removal “would have severe repercussions for Americans’ sense of justice here at home and for our reputation for fairness around the world,” they wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday that was coordinated by Georgetown Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

Other news
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks

Another letter signed by 22 Republican and conservative former members of Congress and other top U.S. officials says efforts to discredit Mueller’s work “undermine the institutions that protect the rule of law and so our nation.”

“We urge the Administration, members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, and the American public, to support the work of Special Counsel Mueller to its conclusion, whatever it may be,” reads the open letter signed by officials including former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, former State Department counselor Eliot Cohen and former George W. Bush administration ethics lawyer Richard Painter.

The letters come as Mueller’s team is facing heightened scrutiny in recent weeks following reports that two FBI officials who would later be assigned to the special counsel’s investigation called Trump an “idiot” and “loathsome human” in a series of text messages last year.

Peter Strzok, a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent, was removed from Mueller’s team over the summer following the discovery of text messages exchanged with Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who was also detailed this year to the group of agents and prosecutors investigating potential coordination between Russia and Trump’s Republican campaign.

Allies of the president have seized on the messages and other details about Mueller’s team to allege it is biased against Trump.

Trump has repeatedly called investigations into his campaign a “witch hunt” fueled by Democrats still angry about his election win.

Still, Trump and White House officials have said recently that he has no intention of firing Mueller. That decision that would likely be up to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed the special counsel.

Mueller’s investigation has so far netted charges against four people, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.