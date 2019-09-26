Japan welcomes US trade pact, but automakers appeal for help

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Japan welcomes US trade pact, but automakers appeal for help

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automakers on Thursday urged the government to do more to support the industry after their government signed a trade deal with the U.S. that kept auto tariffs unchanged.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump, both attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York, signed a trade agreement covering agricultural, industrial and digital trade.

The Japanese auto industry has been a main target of criticism from Trump. Automakers were hoping to see tariffs eliminated, but Japan only managed to keep them at 2.5% and win a U.S. promise of no more for now.

The agreement only allows Japan to delay auto tariff threats from the U.S. but does not resolve the issue. Chances that the Trump administration will agree to their elimination are considered slim.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands

Negotiations began last year after Trump complained about the huge American trade deficit against Japan and threatened higher tariffs and other measures.

Hours after the signing in New York, Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara and top ministry officials invited top automakers to a meeting in Tokyo, to gain their understanding about the trade agreement.

There, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda urged government to do more for the auto industry.

“The auto industry already faces extremely difficult challenges amid the rising Japanese yen, the possible impact from the upcoming sales tax increase and other uncertainties,” said a grim-faced Toyoda.

“We do hope that the Japanese government understands the severe situation and provide us further support to help the auto industry to strengthen its competitiveness and grow as a strategic industry,” said Toyoda, who also heads the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Sugawara said the deal would help assure free and fair trade between the nations.

“This pact would promote a free and fair trade environment in the area of autos and auto parts between Japan and the United States, and we welcome that,” he said.

Trump sought a bilateral agreement with Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, after pulling the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a Pacific-rim trade pact.

He wants to reduce a chronic U.S. trade deficit that totaled $67.6 billion in 2018, according to U.S. figures.

The two sides reached a basic agreement in late August, but autos remained a major point of contention, with Japan worried Trump might slap new tariffs on autos that make up a significant amount of its exports to the U.S.

At a joint news conference, Abe said he specifically asked Trump and won his reassurance that the pact does not allow additional auto tariffs.

But a USTR fact sheet on the agreement does not even mention auto tariffs, and a joint statement signed by Abe and Trump only has an ambiguous phrase that the two governments agreed to “refrain from taking measures against the spirit of these agreements.”

Washington also did not set a timeframe for eliminating existing tariffs on Japanese autos and their parts.

___

Associated Press video journalist Kaori Hitomi contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi