FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Victims speak out after Jeffrey Epstein charged

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on new sex-trafficking charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Some of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers say they’re encouraged he’s been charged with sex trafficking.

Accuser Sarah Ransome says in a statement Monday that Epstein’s arrest “is a step in the right direction” for holding the wealthy registered sex offender accountable.

Other news
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa

The 66-year-old Epstein pleaded not guilty Monday in his first court appearance following his weekend arrest. He will remain in jail at least until his July 15 bail hearing.

Epstein’s lawyers contend the charges involve allegations that arose in a Florida case more than a decade ago. Epstein struck a secret deal to avoid significant punishment in that case.

Virginia Guiffre praised federal prosecutors in New York for taking on Epstein and showing the case is “being taken in a serious way.”

___

3:10 p.m.

Jeffrey Epstein’s bail hearing won’t be held until next week, keeping him in jail at least until then.

Epstein pleaded not guilty Monday to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend.

After a discussion among prosecutors and defense lawyers, Epstein’s bail hearing was moved from Thursday to Monday, July 15.

Prosecutors argue Epstein, a registered sex offender, is a significant flight risk. They want him jailed until trial.

The 66-year-old Epstein is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

Epstein’s lawyers argued the matter had been settled in a Florida case involving similar charges a decade ago.

___

2:25 p.m.

Jeffrey Epstein has been ordered jailed at least until a bail hearing Thursday after he pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges.

He made his first court appearance Monday following his arrest over the weekend.

Prosecutors say Epstein, a registered sex offender, is a significant flight risk and are asking that he be detained until his trial.

They say he has three active U.S. passports and has frequently traveled in and out of the country on his private jet.

The 66-year-old Epstein is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

Prosecutors said several alleged victims have come forward since Epstein’s arrest.

Epstein’s lawyers argued the matter had been settled in a Florida case involving similar charges a decade ago.

___

1:40 p.m.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein was brought into federal court in Manhattan on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein arrived at court Monday afternoon in a blue jail uniform.

The 66-year-old Epstein is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

Prosecutors say they found a trove of “nude photographs of what appeared to be underage girls” while executing a search warrant at his Manhattan mansion following his arrest Saturday.

He was being held at the federal lockup in Manhattan.

Epstein’s lawyer didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

___

1:05 p.m.

Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein kept perhaps thousands of sexually suggestive photographs at his Manhattan mansion.

Officials say in court papers Monday that the pictures included some on CDs with handwritten labels including “Misc nudes 1,” ’'Girl pics nude” and the names of specific young women.

Prosecutors say federal agents found some of the photos “of young-looking women or girls” in a locked safe while searching the seven-story town house after the wealthy financier’s arrest Saturday on sex trafficking charges.

The 66-year-old Epstein is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of girls from 2002 to 2005.

Prosecutors say the lawyer for one of the girls pictured told them the girl was underage when the photos were taken.

It’s not clear whether all the photos depict girls involved in the alleged sex trafficking operation.

Epstein’s lawyer didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

___

11:40 a.m.

Prosecutors say federal agents investigating wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein found “nude photographs of what appeared to be underage girls” while searching his Manhattan mansion.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said at a press conference Monday agents discovered the photos while executing a search warrant following Epstein’s arrest Saturday on sex trafficking charges.

The 66-year-old Epstein is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

Messages were sent to his defense attorney seeking comment.

Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey after his private jet landed from Paris.

He is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later Monday.

Berman said prosecutors will ask that he remain jailed pending trial, arguing he is a flight risk.

___

9:50 a.m.

Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

The alleged victims were as young as 14 at the time.

Epstein was taken into custody on Saturday.

Authorities say he paid underage girls for massages and then molested them at his homes in Florida and New York in the early 2000s.

Epstein is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later Monday.

Messages were sent to his defense attorney seeking comment.

___

1:30 a.m.

Eleven years after letting Jeffrey Epstein off lightly with a once-secret plea deal, the U.S. government is taking another run at putting the wealthy sex offender behind bars.

Law enforcement officials say Epstein was arrested over the weekend on new sex-trafficking charges and is expected to make his first court appearance in New York City on Monday.

Prosecutors are likely to argue that he is a flight risk and should remain in jail instead of being released on bail pending trial.

One law enforcement official told The Associated Press the case deals with allegations that Epstein paid underage girls for massages and molested them at his homes in Florida and New York in the early 2000s.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.

___

Sisak reported from Orlando, Florida. Associated Press writers Colleen Long, Curt Anderson and Tom Hays contributed to this report.