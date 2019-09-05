In Arizona, Pentagon-funded border fence already underway

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

In Arizona, Pentagon-funded border fence already underway

By ASTRID GALVAN
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Construction on a Pentagon-funded portion of border fence began this week near Yuma, Arizona, just as federal officials revealed a list of Defense Department projects that will be cut to pay for President Donald Trump’s wall.

The 30-foot (9-meter) steel fence will be built along the Colorado River in a section of border that had a big increase in migrant families earlier this year, but slowed to a trickle in recent weeks. The exact details of the project are unclear, but it appears it will consist of about 5 miles of fencing.

The launch of construction this week coincided with the Defense Department outlining $3.6 billion in military base projects being cut to pay for the wall — developments that highlight the political dilemma for many members of Congress running for re-election next year. On one hand, they will have to answer for home-state military projects being slashed, but at the same time can rally the president’s base on border security with the wall projects.

Trump declared a national emergency in February that freed up billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to pay for the wall, in addition to the $1.4 billion that Congress had already allocated. The president has largely prevailed in legal challenges brought by opponents and environmentalists, allowing wall projects to launch in Arizona and New Mexico in recent weeks.

Other news
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

Isaac Russell, who lives a mile from the new Yuma construction site, said it would impede on wildlife and damage precious water resources. Russell and a group of environmentalists who oppose more border barrier construction say the project is unnecessary.

“It’s going to destroy the last untouched section of the Colorado River bed, again, with no appreciable impact to immigration,” Russell said. “And it’s being done under the false auspices of a manufactured emergency without due process, without public comment.”

A majority of migrants crossing the border are families who present themselves to agents instead of trying to circumvent them.

At Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Ajo, Arizona, the government is already working on a 2-mile stretch of 30-foot (9-meter) steel fencing to replace older barriers. In New Mexico, crews are building barriers on a 46-mile stretch of desert west of Santa Teresa that will replace shorter fencing. Both projects are also funded by the Defense Department.

In a letter addressing several border wall construction projects on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said they “will deter illegal entry, increase the vanishing time of those illegally crossing the border, and channel migrants to ports of entry.”

In Arizona, environmentalists have sued over some of the construction contracts, saying the government unlawfully waived dozens of laws to be able to build on protected lands. Two cases are pending in federal court, and the American Civil Liberties Union this week said it would sue to stop the use of more Pentagon money for construction.

Various forms of barriers already exist along about one-third of the border.

The construction comes as immigrant apprehensions have fallen sharply over the past two months because of the summer heat and a clampdown on migrants in Mexico.