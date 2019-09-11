Trump to stop in Baltimore weeks after denigrating city

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump to stop in Baltimore weeks after denigrating city

By REGINA GARCIA CANO
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Months after President Donald Trump derided the congressional district that includes Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” groups appalled by his attacks plan to protest his expected appearance Thursday before Congressional Republicans on an annual retreat on the city’s waterfront.

Trump’s visit will be limited to a speech to the Republicans at the hotel hosting the event. He is not scheduled to tour any neighborhoods.

“I think it’s engendered a lot of anger from the people in the city,” protest organizer Sharon Black said about the president’s attacks on the majority African American congressional district.

Black, with the group Peoples Power Assembly, said organizers expect hundreds of protesters to gather about two blocks from the hotel. Other rallies are planned for Friday and Saturday.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands

Trump’s barrage of tweets began in late July against Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. They included calling its representative, Democrat Elijah Cummings, “racist” and a “brutal bully.” He charged that Cummings’ district is “considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.”

Cummings has represented Maryland in Congress for decades and currently chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating the Trump administration. His district includes neighborhoods that have struggled with poverty and crime, but also has more affluent areas and landmarks such as Johns Hopkins University and its hospital and the Social Security Administration.

His office did not respond to a request for comment on the president’s upcoming trip.

Lester Davis, spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young, said city officials and the White House did not reach out to each other about a potential tour of the area.

Young said that if Trump travels beyond the city’s Inner Harbor, he will notice “that every neighborhood is not crime-ridden and dirty.” Meanwhile, City Council president Brandon Scott said he hopes the visit will allow Trump to see some of the infrastructure challenges that the city faces.

“We know he’s been touting bringing infrastructure to Americans who live across the country but has failed to deliver, and those jobs that could be created through that would change the very neighborhoods that he was disparaging,” Scott said.

Baltimore, a once-gilded American seaport, has undeniable drug and violent crime challenges. The city saw more than 300 homicides in 2018 for the fourth year in a row. It also contends with deep-rooted poverty and swaths of the city are populated with vacant, boarded-up homes.

The family company of the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, owns thousands of apartments and townhomes in the Baltimore area and has been criticized for years for the same kind of despair and neglect that the president accused local leaders of failing to address.

While residents have complained about mold, bedbugs, leaks and mice, the Kushner Cos. has said it is proud of its Baltimore-area properties and has worked to maintain a “high quality residential experience for our tenants” by investing “substantial amounts” in upkeep.

Black said the hypocrisy is not lost on people. She said protesters expected to gather Thursday are standing against racism and white supremacy.

“We know this, and the people who live in those buildings know this,” Black said. “These are all trigger words. ‘Go back to where you came from.’ ‘This city is rat infested.’ All these things are really used to ramp up hate and to divide people.”

On Friday, a group of musicians and singers are expected to perform outside the hotel as a way to protest the GOP’s labor platform. The following day, another protest will focus on climate change.

This will be the fifth time that the Republican annual retreat takes place in Baltimore. The Congressional Institute, the organization that hosts the retreat, selected the site for the three-day event earlier this year.

Institute president Mark Strand in a statement said lawmakers will discuss issues including health care, national security and the economy.