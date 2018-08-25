FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rep. Mia Love campaigns with Mitt Romney as she defends seat

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Facing a tight re-election race in a district Democrats hope to flip, U.S. Rep. Mia Love tapped Mitt Romney and other boldface Republican names at a rally Friday.

“We’ve got to make sure the Democrats don’t get their hands on this seat,” Sen. Mike Lee said. “We need Mia Love to get re-elected. We need her very, very badly.”

She’s being challenged by Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, a moderate who is well-known in the politically mixed suburbs that make up a large portion of the district and attacks Love as a “no show.” Both candidates have about the same amount of cash in the bank, about $1.25 million.

Love, the first black female Republican in Congress, highlighted conservative issues like abortion and her work helping to secure the release of Josh Holt, a Utah man who spent nearly two years in a Venezuelan jail.

Other news
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

“If your children are ever in trouble, stuck in another country, I have your back,” she told a group of about 150 supporters.

Romney said keeping Love in Washington would “keep things happening in Utah for the future.”

The former Massachusetts governor is running for U.S. Senate in Utah, where he’s well known for being the first Mormon presidential candidate for a major party and his role organizing the 2002 Winter Olympics. He’s the heavy favorite in the race to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

His popularity in Utah could help bolster Love, who won the seat from a retiring Democrat in 2014.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop urged supporters to help keep the state’s congressional delegation all-Republican so they could share information from their respective committees. “We need her, we need her data, we need her help,” he said.

One topic speakers stayed away from was President Donald Trump, a figure who many in Utah are ambivalent about.

Though the state is conservative and Trump ultimately won there in 2016, many voters are uncomfortable with his bombastic style and his comments on women and immigrants. Love has distanced herself from Trump policies on trade and slammed an expletive he used to describe her parents’ home country of Haiti.

Trump is planning to spend a month on the campaign trail this fall helping boost GOP candidates. But Utah isn’t on his list.

Romney, meanwhile, was one of Trump’s highest-profile critics in 2016. Though the relationship is largely patched up now, Romney has said he’d continue to speak up on substantial matters.

Love supporter Bob Krejci, 74, said he doesn’t always agree with everything the president does, but he has been turned off by Democrats’ negative response to his agenda. “I don’t want them to get control, if we can avoid it,” he said.