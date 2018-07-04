FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

US Rep. Jordan denies claims he knew of Ohio State sex abuse

 
Share

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan said on Wednesday he never knew of sexual abuse by a now-dead doctor who examined wrestlers Jordan helped coach decades ago at Ohio State University.

Jordan, speaking to reporters at a July Fourth rally in Fremont, repeatedly denied claims by ex-wrestlers Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts, who say the powerful Republican congressman from Ohio knew back then that Richard Strauss was groping male athletes.

Jordan acknowledged that Strauss was among faculty members and other employees who used the same open shower area as athletes in the building where they practiced, but he said he and other coaches with whom he has spoken weren’t aware of any abuse by Strauss.

“We knew of no abuse. Never heard of abuse,” Jordan said. “If we had, we’d have reported it.”

Other news
Fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ticket sales nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup

Male Ohio State athletes from 14 sports have alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, who was on the faculty and medical staff and published a variety of research.

Strauss died in 2005, and his death was ruled a suicide. Surviving relatives haven’t responded to messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment about allegations against him.

The university has urged anyone with relevant information to contact the law firm Perkins Coie, which is conducting an independent investigation. More than 150 former students and witnesses have been interviewed.

Another law firm representing the university in the matter has said investigators tried unsuccessfully to contact Jordan’s office by phone and email to seek an interview with him. The congressman said his office has no record of such outreach and he is willing to talk with investigators but had nothing scheduled as of Wednesday.

He called the timing of the wrestlers’ allegations about him “interesting.”

“If there is any type of abuse of these folks, we want them to get justice, but it’s interesting that the timing is what it is in light of things that are going on in Washington,” Jordan said.

Jordan, a founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, is a potential contender for U.S. House speaker. He has taken leading roles in fighting the Affordable Care Act and in pushing back against the government’s Russia investigation, most recently interrogating Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in committee.

A spokesman for Speaker Paul Ryan said the university has rightfully initiated an investigation and the speaker will await its findings.

Jordan on Wednesday also expressed concern about being among recipients of an email from DiSabato and said his office planned to touch base with Capitol police about it, but he didn’t elaborate.