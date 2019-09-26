FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Ex-lawmaker Issa seeks return to Congress

 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on former California Rep. Darrell Issa attempting a return to Congress to replace an indicted fellow Republican (all times local):

9:07 a.m.

Former California Rep. Darrell Issa is attempting a return to Congress to replace a fellow Republican who is facing charges of siphoning campaign funds for personal use.

Issa announced his candidacy for the San Diego-area seat Thursday, saying he is coming out of retirement to ensure the district remains in Republican hands.

His entry puts incumbent Duncan Hunter in an increasingly difficult position.

Issa has wealth and a long record as one of former President Barack Obama’s chief antagonists in Congress. That could play well in one of Southern California’s last staunchly Republican districts.

___

9:37 p.m.

Deep-pocketed Darrell Issa is poised to attempt a return to Congress to replace a fellow Republican.

Issa has called a news conference Thursday, where he is expected to announce a bid for the Southern California seat held by U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter. Hunter is running for a seventh term while facing charges of siphoning campaign funds for personal use.

Issa will appear with several other Republicans, including Larry Wilske, a retired Navy SEAL who told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Issa informed him that he was running.

Issa’s entry puts Hunter in an increasingly difficult position, given Issa’s wealth and long record as one of former President Barack Obama’s chief antagonists in Congress, which could play well in one of Southern California’s last staunchly Republican districts.