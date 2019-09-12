New Mexico preps for Trump after past rallies sparked unrest

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

New Mexico preps for Trump after past rallies sparked unrest

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico law enforcement agencies are preparing for a visit next week from President Donald Trump, three years after visits in Albuquerque sparked violence.

Authorities said they will be prepared for the Trump rally Monday in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho as protesters vowed to step up acts of civil disobedience and demonstrations.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will help with security at the Santa Ana Star Center — an arena located in a barren strip of desert land, officials said. All offices of the city of Rio Rancho and schools will close in anticipation of traffic congestions and possible unrest.

Demonstrators who participated in previous Trump protests say they have discussed blocking traffic and lying down on highways. A Facebook group created to coordinate demonstrations was recently deleted after page administrators said they faced online threats.

Other news
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

Activist Javier Benavidez said many are angry that Trump is holding his rally in a state with the highest percentage of Hispanic residents on Sept. 16 — Mexican Independence Day.

“I think it’s insulting,” said Benavidez, who was removed by security from a previous Trump rally in Albuquerque. The president has faced criticism because of past racist statements about Latinos.

Some Democratic elected leaders were planning their own rally in Albuquerque on Monday. The event will be headlined by U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Six officers were injured and about a dozen were arrested in May 2016 after a riot erupted outside a Trump rally at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Anti-Trump protesters threw rocks , urine-filled bottles and Molotov cocktail-type devices at police while others stole Trump T-shirts from vendors and lit them on fire. Trump supporters and protesters later threw bottles at each other.

The uproar caused around $10,000 in damage, officials said.

Another Trump rally weeks later at an Albuquerque airport hangar resulted in violence between Trump supporters and protesters.

Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement that protesters and attendees have a right to exercise their free speech.

“We do not condone violent protests or any behavior undermining the rights of others,” Pearce said. “We have full confidence in the law enforcement officers who will be protecting all people and property in attendance of Monday’s rally.”

The Santa Ana Pueblo reported receiving angry calls about the Trump event and said in a statement it is a party to the naming rights to the center but has no role in selecting and approving events at the arena.

___

Susan Montoya Bryan contributed to this report. Contreras is a member of The Associated Press’ race and ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras

___

Follow Susan Montoya Bryan on Twitter at https://twitter.com/susanmbryanNM