The Latest: Sen. Booker says impeachment talk is premature

 
MINDEN, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s visit to rural Nevada (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says it’s too soon to talk about impeaching President Donald Trump.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren urged the Democratic-controlled House on Friday to “initiate impeachment proceedings.”

Booker told reporters while campaigning in northern Nevada Friday that Congress should concentrate instead on gathering the resources it needs to do its job of oversight and accountability.

Booker says lawmakers don’t have an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russian probe or any of the underlying materials the report is based upon. He says they also haven’t had a chance yet to question Mueller during congressional hearings.

Specifically in regard to impeachment, he said, “There’s a lot more investigation that should go on before Congress comes to any conclusions like that.”

____

1:40 p.m.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has become the first 2020 presidential candidate to campaign in rural Nevada.

The parade of candidates visiting the early caucus state routinely goes through Las Vegas and, sometimes, Reno and Carson City.

But Booker went to Minden on Friday, where he told about 100 people jammed into Douglas County Democratic headquarters that everyone should visit the town 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the state capital city.

The former Newark mayor says he’s the only presidential candidate who was a chief executive of a city and also served in Congress.

He says his push for economic justice and affordable health care would benefit Americans of all walks of life.

Nevada’s caucuses next February follow New Hampshire and Iowa as third in the nominating process.

____

9:25 a.m.

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker is continuing his campaign visit to Nevada with stops in rural and northern parts of the early caucus state.

The New Jersey senator is scheduled to speak Friday to Douglas County Democrats in Minden at 11:30 a.m. then travel to Reno for a 1:30 p.m. speech at the Washoe County party headquarters.

Booker took his “Justice For All Tour” to the University of Nevada Las Vegas Thursday night. He has four more stops scheduled in Las Vegas on Saturday, including a breakfast at a Baptist church and a dinner at a Chinese restaurant with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Nevada’s February caucuses come third in the presidential nominating process, following the New Hampshire primary and the Iowa caucuses.