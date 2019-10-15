Flooded bullet trains show Japan’s risks from disasters

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Flooded bullet trains show Japan’s risks from disasters

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — The typhoon that ravaged Japan last week hit with unusual speed and ferocity, leaving homes buried in mud and people stranded on rooftops.

But nothing spoke more of the powerlessness of modernization against natural disasters than rows of bullet trains deluged in floodwaters in Nagano, a mountainous region to the northwest of Tokyo.

Japan’s technological prowess and meticulous attention to detail are sometimes no match for rising risks in a precarious era of climate change.

Experts say they also instill a false sense of security in a country inured to danger by the constant threat of calamitous earthquakes, tsunami and volcanos.

Other news
FILE - Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner (53) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Landover. The New Orleans Saints have brought back former tight end Jimmy Graham and also agreed to contract terms with guard Trai Turner. The moves came Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as veterans reported for the club's training camp at team headquarters. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Saints guard Trai Turner tears quad in third practice of camp, sources tell AP
This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Defense presses case that mental illness spurred Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Sept. 17, 2022. Trump is finally opening his checkbook and reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump’s newly-formed MAGA Inc. Super PAC has so far placed reservations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arizona, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File)
Donald Trump was accused of racism long before his presidency, despite what online posts claim

“Weather conditions in Japan up to now have been relatively moderate,” said Toshitaka Katada, a disaster expert and professor at the University of Tokyo.

Those days are over, and Japan’s readiness for disasters, still based on data collected decades ago, hasn’t kept up with the times, he said.

“Damage gets multiplied when people are overly confident about their safety,” Katada said.

With increasingly extreme weather, the government, businesses and individuals need to rethink their preparedness.

Rescue efforts continued Tuesday, three days after the typhoon made landfall near Tokyo and then swerved northward before moving over the Pacific as a tropical storm. The casualty counts were climbing, with dozens dead, more missing and some 100 people injured in Nagano, Fukushima, Miyagi and other central and northern prefectures.

At least 10 Shinkansen trains, each consisting of 12 cars, were damaged by the flooding at a depot in Nagano, said East Japan Railway Co. spokesman Yuji Ishikawa.

Evacuation orders were still in effect, so details were still unclear. But electronic equipment underneath the carriages was likely totally wrecked, he said.

The scientific community has been warning about the trend toward more extreme weather for years, including intensifying cyclones.

Many of the casualties from natural disasters, especially landslides and flooding, reflect the vulnerability of Japanese communities, businesses and public infrastructure to torrential rains and other conditions that were not considered when homes and other facilities were built.

Despite increasingly accurate forecasts, it’s still difficult to predict the exact track of storms and the potential damage they may bring, said Chris Field, director at the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University.

“The message for typhoon-prone areas is that all should prepare for a future of stronger storms,” Field said.

“It is important to understand and respond to the evidence that storms are getting stronger as a result of climate change and that investments in disaster prevention need to rise, now more than ever,” he said.

Japan already is in crisis over its aging and inadequately maintained infrastructure. Governments lack the funding and manpower to refurbish and replace tunnels, bridges and other structures to meet improved standards for resistance to earthquakes and other disasters.

On top of that, there’s an urgent need to improve early warning systems, build bigger seawalls and help people relocate out of vulnerable areas, Field and other experts said.

In Nagano and other areas, homes and fields that normally would be protected were inundated when swollen rivers breached dikes and levees build for the less severe flooding of earlier times.

The authorities issued clear and early warnings about the perils of the approaching typhoon, holding an emergency news conference several days before the expected landfall.

“Please take measures to save your own life,” public broadcaster NHK announced, again and again.

In Miyagi, trucks circulated in neighborhoods urging people to evacuate, sirens wailed and smartphones were bombarded with emails urging evacuations.

But while evacuation advisories were issued to areas affecting as many as several million people, far fewer, in the tens of thousands, heeded those warnings.

Japanese need to be more aware of disaster risks and do more to prepare on their own instead of counting on the government to take care of them, experts said.

Hiroaki Maruya, a disaster expert and professor at Tohoku University in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Japan built many dams and embankments after World War II to reduce disasters.

But fortifying such infrastructure is costly and will take time, maybe decades.

That means it’s better to escape even if you find out later that you didn’t need to flee.

“These days, we are having one big typhoon after another, and places that haven’t flooded in decades are now at risk,” he said.

“This is a serious problem. And so, to stay alive, you just have to get out.”

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en