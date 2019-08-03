Phoenix, under excessive heat warning, reaches 114 degrees

PHOENIX (AP) — Forecasters warned that this weekend would be especially scorching in metro Phoenix and they were right.

The National Weather Service reported Saturday that the high temperature in Phoenix climbed to 114 degrees (45.5 Celsius), tying the second hottest day of the year and tying the record for the date set in 2009.

Phoenix’s high so far this year was 115 degrees 46.1 Celsius) on July 16.

The weather service had issued an excessive heat warning for the area and other parts of south-central and western Arizona into Monday evening.

Forecasters advised residents to drink extra water, dress for the heat and stay indoors or find an air-conditioned space.

The Salvation Army prepared a dozen heat relief stations in the metro area to provide water and cooled spaces.