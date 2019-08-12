FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hail, rain, wind from storms cause damage in Montana

 
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Some Montana residents were cleaning up Monday after a series of thunderstorms brought large hail, heavy rain and strong winds that downed trees and power lines and damaged buildings and vehicles.

The National Weather Service reported the worst damage on Sunday in Shepherd, Worden and Huntley — north of Billings — where hail up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter fell, causing damage to homes, outbuildings, vehicles and windows.

A roof was torn off a house and a barn was destroyed in Worden, The Billings Gazette reports . In Ballantine, hail tore up siding on a house and knocked a tree over on another.

Sugar beet crops were sitting in water in Yellowstone County while leaves were torn from corn stalks near Ballantine, the Gazette reported.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

Golf ball-sized hail fell Sunday in downtown Billings, breaking windows and damaging lightbulbs and neon lighting at the Babcock Theater.

Lightning is believed to have caused a fire in the attic of a Great Falls residence Sunday morning at a time the National Weather Service recorded 55 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes within five minutes.

“It was a lot more lightning with this one than we normally see, especially with cloud-to-ground strikes,” said meteorologist Ray Greeley. The weather service also recorded 1,000 cloud-to-cloud strikes during the same five-minute period, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

Helena reported .99 inches (2.5 centimeters) of rain on Sunday, a record for the date.

On Saturday, Townsend residents reported golf ball-sized hail.

“There’s people with gutters punctured through from the big hail, gardens annihilated — it’s pretty bad,” said Cathlene Millay, who told KTVH-TV she’s assessing damage to the paint on her house.

On Saturday evening, strong winds caused five sailboats on Flathead Lake to crash into rocks near Polson Bay. Lake County authorities rescued six people and a dog. Two of the boats were banked and flipped over into the trees, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale urged residents to document property damage before beginning any cleanup or repairs, take steps to prevent further damage, and then contact their insurer to get the claims process started.

He recommended getting multiple bids for repair work and checking documentation of contractors.

The rain helped crews make progress on fires in western Montana. A blaze north of Helena was 100% contained, while a fire near Lincoln was hit with about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain and was 50% contained.

Crews created a fire line around 20% of a fire north of Missoula after about a half-inch (1 centimeter) of rain fell over the weekend. Firefighters were removed from the lines by mid-afternoon Sunday due to the incoming storms.