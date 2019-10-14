The Latest: Fire department: LA blaze began under power line

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

The Latest: Fire department: LA blaze began under power line

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on wildfires that hit Southern California (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Fire officials say a destructive fire that broke out on the edge of Los Angeles began beneath a high-voltage transmission tower.

Capt. Erik Scott told The Associated Press on Monday that Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators have only determined the origin of the fire, not its cause.

Other news
FILE - Jeff Zucker, then Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and President, CNN Worldwide listens in the spin room after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The entertainment publication Variety is under fire for an article it published this week about the former CNN chief. The article by Tatiana Siegel, which initially ran online Tuesday, depicted Zucker as badmouthing his successor at CNN, Chris Licht, while simultaneously trying to buy the news organization that fired him in early 2021. Zucker has called for the story to be retracted. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Variety revises article on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker that was sharply criticized
FILE - Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner (53) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Landover. The New Orleans Saints have brought back former tight end Jimmy Graham and also agreed to contract terms with guard Trai Turner. The moves came Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as veterans reported for the club's training camp at team headquarters. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Saints guard Trai Turner tears quad in third practice of camp, sources tell AP
This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Defense presses case that mental illness spurred Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

The fire destroyed or damaged nearly three dozen homes. Officials say one man died of a heart attack in the fire that began in Sylmar and spread to Porter Ranch.

The location was at the base of power lines owned by Southern California Edison. The fire department had said Friday that they believed the fire started at that location.

SoCal Edison has not commented on the fire’s source but says it reported to state regulators that its system was affected.

___

9:40 a.m.

Firefighters are dousing remaining smoldering areas from a destructive wildfire that raged along the northern edge of Los Angeles last week.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says containment of the approximately 12-square-mile (31-square-kilometer) fire is at 43 percent Monday.

Updated assessments lowered the number of destroyed structures to 17 but increased the number damaged to 58.

The fire erupted Thursday night and was rapidly spread by Santa Ana winds. A man in the fire area went into cardiac arrest and died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To the east in Riverside County, a 1.5-square-mile (3.8-square-kilometer) fire that destroyed dozens of mobile homes and left two people dead last week is 94% contained.

That fire ignited when a trash truck driver dumped a burning load amid winds.