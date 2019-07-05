Hurricane Barbara weakens to tropical storm in open Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Barbara weakened into a tropical storm in the open Pacific Ocean far east of Hawaii on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Barbara’s maximum sustained winds decreased to 60 mph (195kph) after reaching powerful Category 4 strength earlier this week.

The storm’s center was located about 1,330 miles (2,145 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii on Friday.

The hurricane center forecast Barbara to degenerate further and likely become a remnant low system Saturday as it heads in the general direction of the islands.